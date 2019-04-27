Tabung Haji receives new deposits of nearly RM1b

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks with students in conjunction with a people’s dialogue at Pondok Tahfiz Padang Bongor in Tanah Merah, April 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, April 27 — The Pilgrims’ Fund Board or Tabung Haji (TH) recorded nearly RM1 billion in new deposits from its account holders after the rehabilitation and restructuring of the organisation by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the positive development proved that the people’s confidence in TH remained strong.

“The new deposits offset the withdrawals and generally TH financial position is under control. The latest information from TH management states that TH is now on the right track and its financial performance will improve this year,” he told reporters and the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Pondok Raudhatul Ulum here today.

At the event, Mujahid also handed over contributions from Yayasan Taqwa to pondok teacher Ali Ab Rahman Hassan for the construction of the pondok, expected to cost RM2 million.

In another development, he said the government would continue to subsidise the cost of Malaysian pilgrims performing the Haj this year, totalling RM400 million or RM12,400 per pilgrim.

The government, he said, would also look into ways of maintaining the cost.

The PH government, he said, is also committed to rehabilitating TH, including by allocating RM17.8 billion as part of a rescue package for TH, with the first payment of RM500 million to be made next year. — Bernama