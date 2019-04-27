MMEA detains four Indonesians, seizes diesel worth RM11,000

MMEA said from the inspection carried out, it was found that the boat was believed to be ferrying the diesel without permit from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs. — Reuters pic

MIRI, April 27 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has seized 5,000 litres of diesel worth RM11,000 from a boat in Miri waters on Thursday.

Miri Maritime Zone director Captain Md Fauzi Othman said in a statement that four Indonesians, aged 23 to 30, were also arrested at 9.10pm raid carried out at five nautical miles from Kuala Baram.

He said from the inspection carried out, it was found that the boat was believed to be ferrying the diesel without permit from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs. — Bernama