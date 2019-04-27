Malaysian and Chinese companies ink partnership on durian trading

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali visiting the Malaysia Durian Festival exhibition booth in Beijing, April 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

BEIJING, April 27 — In conjunction with the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, a durian festival was held here to further promote Malaysia’s King of Fruits among the people in China.

The two-day event which began yesterday was undertaken by a public listed company, PLS Plantation Berhad, which has also signed Heads of Agreement (HOA) with its Chinese and Malaysian partners.

In a ceremony witnessed by the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PLS Plantation signed the HOA with China’s Shanghai Greeenlanf Group, ZTE Corporation, PTSKY and FGV Holdings Berhad from Malaysia.

“This is part of PLS Plantation’s plan to further enhance the business relationship between Malaysia and China in durian trading,” the company said in a statement here today.

PLS Plantation is confident that Malaysia’s durian would be in demand and distributed throughout the various cities in China and it will become a revenue stream for the company’ durian business division.

Also witnessing the ceremony were Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Dr Mahathir is in China to attend the forum which drew to a close today. — Bernama