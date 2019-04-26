Anwar hails Singapore as ‘a great neighbour and friend’

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hailed Singapore as 'a great neighbour and friend' of Malaysia. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SINGAPORE, April 26 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hailed Singapore as “a great neighbour and friend” of Malaysia and said no countries now in Asean have “so much in common” like these two nations.

Addressing a plenary session at the Inter-Pacific Bar Association conference here, the PKR president and Port Dickson MP said that although there are unresolved bilateral issues, both countries have benefited immensely economically, socially, culturally and in terms of security.

Anwar was responding to a question on Singapore-Malaysia relations posed by moderator Francis Xavier, Regional Head of Dispute Resolution of Rajah & Tann Asia.

“We are mutually dependent. It would benefit us if we work together more effectively, based on trust of course,” he said.

Anwar said he hopes that the two countries will be “on the best of terms” despite the contentious issues and work towards resolving them amicably.

“Handle with care,” he said in an apparent reference to the ongoing talks between the two countries on some outstanding issues related to water supply and the maritime boundary.

“It is an imperative notwithstanding some contentious issues... that is very clear as a matter of policy.”

Anwar also said that he hopes that both sides will explore new avenues to further enhance their relations as Malaysia undergoes “a period of transition and economic problems due to the mismanagement” in the past.

PKR is one of the four parties in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in Malaysia led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that came to power after the general election in May last year.

The coalition has agreed that Anwar will succeed Dr Mahathir as the prime minister. — Bernama