Klang Valley folks seem prepared to face water cuts head on

A boy carries plastic containers to a public water tap in Shah Alam April 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Those living and working in Klang Valley seem to have prepared for the temporary water supply disruption from April 24 to 27, minus the few rants on social media.

Based on Malay Mail’s findings, the dissemination of information regarding the disruption was made convenient via social media between authorities, businesses and the people.

Even the Petronas Twin Towers management posted on Facebook that its operations, including shopping centre Suria KLCC, will operate normally despite being affected by the disruption.

“We will take the necessary steps to minimise and conserve the usage of water in our premises during this period (April 24 to 27),” the post said.

Meanwhile, cinema chain TGV Cinemas had yesterday evening posted on Twitter a list of its cinema outlets that will be experiencing water disruption and apologised to moviegoers.

Hey TGVians,



We know tomorrow is a big day for our favourite Avengers but it's a big day for Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant too.



Huge apologies to all locations affected. However, we must watch #AvengersEndgame in #IMAX® whatever it takes! 💪 pic.twitter.com/ds7wVsGLQQ — TGV Cinemas (@TGVCinemas) April 23, 2019

Water supplier for Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, Air Selangor, has also been consistently responding to residents’ queries on Twitter.

An eye-catching tweet had appeared as well, with a social media user sharing a photo of a 65 per cent empty bottled water shopping aisle, which he claimed had been taken at the Tesco hypermarket in Kepong Village Mall.

Tesco Malaysia head of communications and corporate social responsibility (CSR) Rohazida Mohamed today told Malay Mail that the hypermarket chain has been replenishing its bottled water stock to meet the growing demand.

The Tesco outlet at Kepong Village Mall shows a fully stocked bottled water section, taken at 5pm yesterday April 25, 2019. — Picture by Rohazida Mohamed

“There has been a surge in sales of 5.5 litre (bottled) water in (Tesco) stores and we are working extra hard to keep our stocks replenished.

“We have had several deliveries of water to our stores in the Klang Valley today and a few more scheduled for tomorrow,” Rohazida said.

At various hawker centres, stall owners continue to operate as customers filled most of the tables.

A kuey teow soup seller, who only wanted to be known as Weng, said he had been storing water in huge plastic containers at his home for about three-and-a-half hours yesterday in order to operate his business today.

“It’s the same kuey teow lah. We even used the same clean water,” he said, pointing to four containers that were each about four feet tall and 1.5 feet in diameter.

A burger seller, who declined to be named, also assured Malay Mail that he had brought his own previously stored water from home to his business premises.

A man carries a plastic drum in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

According to a Bernama report, many consumers in affected areas have made early preparations such as buying plastic drums to store water and bottled drinking water since Sunday.

On April 18, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) said that 4.14 million consumers will be affected by water supply disruption for up to four days from April 24 due to the shutdown of the Selangor River Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant for upgrading works.