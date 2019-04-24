IGP denies Special Branch men involved in activist Amri’s ‘enforced disappearance’

Norhayati Mohd Arifin, the wife of Amri Che Mat, cries during the announcement of Suhakam’s public inquiry findings into the disappearances of pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat in Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun maintained today that no Special Branch officers from the federal police took part in the “enforced disappearance of Amri Che Mat.

Now the inspector-general of police (IGP), Fuzi had been the head of the police’s intelligence unit at the time of Amri’s abduction in late 2016.

The Human Right Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) previously concluded that Special Branch personnel were likely involved in the “enforced disappearance” of Amri and pastor Raymond Koh in February of 2017.

