Deputy minister: Home Ministry aware drug dealers using loophole in law to exploit kids

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (right) speaks to reporters in Putrajaya March 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 24 — The exploitation of children by irresponsible persons involved in drug distribution must be stopped, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He said this was among the issues raised in the talks between the ministry and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) to find a mechanism to resolve this problem so that children are not exploited by these irresponsible people for their personal benefit.

“When we become smart, the criminals become smarter, perhaps because they can see a loophole in current laws.

“The drug distributors use children because they know that when the children are arrested, they will be placed in rehabilitation centres because they are still underaged,” he said.

Mohd Azis was speaking to reporters after launching a Drug-Awareness Roadshow and Regatta Lepa Semporna Silver Jubilee Convoy Programme here today.

Mohd Azis who is also Sepanggar Member of Parliament said in the police raids he participated as well as from his own observation in the constituency, he saw for himself how children and under-aged youths were exploited by drug pushers.

“Many of them do not have personal identification papers and this worries us. It is a challenge we have to tackle as it has to be curbed from spreading,” he said.

On the event today, Mohd Azis said the convoy was a two-pronged effort to get close to the public to dessiminate information on drug abuse, while at the same time promote the Regatta Lepa Silver Jubilee to be held in Semporna on April 26 and 27.

He said 100 participants from the Sabah Big Bikers Association, the Traffic Police and AADK on high-powered motorcycles were taking part in the convoy.

He added that the convoy which took off today will stop in Kundasang, Ranau, Telupid, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu and end in Semporna. — Bernama