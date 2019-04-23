Perak govt to downsize civil service in phases

Sivanesan said in implementing the downsizing policy the 3,390 civil servants currently serving in the state would not be affected. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 23 — The state government will control the size of the civil service in phases beginning from 2019 until 2021, as proposed by the federal government.

Perak Health, Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Human Resource Committee chairman, A. Sivanesan said in implementing the downsizing policy, the 3,390 civil servants currently serving in the state would not be affected.

He said, of the total, 5,643 were serving the state departments, 1,705 in the district and land administration, 4,683 with the local authorities and 1,359 in the state statutory bodies.

Sivanesan, who is also Sungkai assemblyman, said downsizing the civil service would be through the abolition of unnecessary positions, temporary scheme positions and positions which have been left vacant for over two years.

“In reducing the size of civil service we will implement a restructuring exercise to avoid overlapping of functions, outsource certain functions and explore alternative service delivery initiatives according to requirements,” he said in the 14th State Assembly sitting here today.

Sivanesan was responding to a question from Datuk Khairuddin Tarmizi (BN-Hutan Melintang) who wanted to know the proposals to reduce the size of the civil service at the state level. — Bernama