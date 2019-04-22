Wisma Putra to promote Malay culture as example of multiculturalism, says Saifuddin

Foreign Affairs Minister Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during an interview in Putrajaya April 22, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — The Foreign Affairs Ministry intend to promote the Malay culture as one that can coexist with different races, said its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the culture of the Malays living peacefully and harmoniously together with other races in the country should be an example.

“The product we want to highlight now is the Malay culture. People are familiar with the Arab culture and other cultures, but there are elements in the positive Malay culture that can be shared.

“It’s not about silat and dance, but the values which exist. It does not mean we do not have problems but a clash of civilisation prevails in many parts of the world.

“We are considered to be very peaceful and can live together. The peaceful Malay culture in the region in which the world’s major religions and civilisations can live together peacefully and harmoniously,” he said in a special interview to mark Pakatan Harapan’s first anniversary since taking over the government.