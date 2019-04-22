PBS to contest Sandakan by-election

Ongkili said the party arrived at its decision to respond to grassroots’ support and demand, but said it has yet to decide on a ‘winnable’ candidate. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, April 22 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) today confirmed it will contest the Sandakan parliamentary by-election next month, following a decision by the party’s political bureau recently.

The decision comes after local allies Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan said they were trying to reach a consensus on putting forward one candidate to represent the local Opposition.

PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the party arrived at its decision to respond to grassroots’ support and demand, but said it has yet to decide on a “winnable” candidate.

“The party is still vetting the list and hopes to make an announcement (on candidate) before nomination day. We have a lengthy list of potential candidates, and names are still being submitted by our members and grassroots in Sandakan,” he said.

Ongkili said the list includes leaders within the party, as well as from outside.

“We are excited to fly our own flag in the coming by-election. We appeal to the Sandakan voters to support PBS for their representative and voice in Parliament. PBS is also willing to corporate with other like-minded opposition parties, whether national or local,” he said.

The last time PBS contested independently was in the 1999 general election before it rejoined the Barisan Nasional coalition in 2002.

PBS quit the coalition following its 14th general election defeat.

Sandakan has 39,777 registered voters who are 49 per cent Chinese, 44 per cent Muslim Bumiputra and 6 per cent non-Muslim Bumiputra.

Last week, Kitingan told reporters that several local Opposition parties would meet to discuss possibilities on agreeing on one candidate.

Since then, it has been reported that BN parties Umno and MCA are considering entry into the contest.

Several independents have also come out to announce their intention to contest the seat which was left vacant after the late Sandakan MP and Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Stephen Wong died of a sudden heart attack last March 28.

DAP is widely believed to be fielding Wong’s daughter Vivian.

Nomination day is on April 27 while polling is on May 11.