Muhyiddin: New Johor exco line-up out tomorrow

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 21 — The new Johor executive council will be named tomorrow following Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s royal assent earlier today, said Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Speculation over the new line-up has persisted since Dr Sahruddin Jamal was appointed the new mentri besar the previous Sunday.

“Alhamdulillah, His Majesty has given his consent on the new state executive council,” Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president, said today.

However, Muhyiddin did not provide details on the new line-up.

He was speaking to the media after an official visit to the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office in Kota Iskandar here.

It was learnt that the swearing-in ceremony of the new executive council will take place at Istana Bukit Serene tomorrow morning.

Muhyiddin, who is also home minister and Pagoh MP, expressed confidence in Dr Sahruddin as the new MB.

“So far he is capable and also a good person, and it is important for the new executive council to assist the new mentri besar for the state administration to run smoothly,” he said.

It is speculated that at least two state executive committee chairmen will be dropped from the new line-up.

DAP’s Skudai assemblyman Tan Hong Pin and PPBM’s Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang were said to have been dropped a day after Dr Sahruddin was sworn in as Johor’s 17th mentri besar on April 14.

Sultan Ibrahim reportedly told Dr Sahruddin to reshuffle the state executive council as a condition for his appointment, triggering the speculation.