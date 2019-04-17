Man wins RM22m Magnum Jackpot with car plate numbers

A punter has won Magnum 4D’s second-highest Jackpot so far this year for a single player at RM22,577,717. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — A punter has won Magnum 4D’s second-highest Jackpot so far this year for a single player at RM22,577,717.

The highest amount won was RM33,822,299 in January this year.

The gaming company said in a statement that the man who collected the prize money at its head office here, had bet on 8249 and 1317, which was the first and second prize respectively in last Saturday’s draw.

The man, who was not identified, said the winning numbers were that of his car plates.

“I spent between RM20 and RM50 each time to play the games. I believed luck would strike one day and it did,” he said in the statement.

Revealing further that he would donate part of his winnings to charity homes, he said: “I believe in doing good because it will bring more good luck, and I am happy to help others whenever I can.

While the punter praised the efficiency of the Ticket Scanner available on the Magnum App, he said he preferred using the Ticket Checker at Magnum outlets to scan his 4D tickets.