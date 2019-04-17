Adib inquest: Forensic expert details tests conducted to replicate injury pattern

Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid leaves after attending the inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death at the Shah Alam High Court April 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, April 17 — The pattern which was formed on the rubber mannequin after being hit by the door of the Emergency Medical Response Service (EMRS) van was similar to injuries and bruises found on the right chest of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Former senior forensic and pathology expert at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid, 62, said during the re-enactment, the mannequin which was held by a fireman was placed at the doorjamb of the EMRS van before the door was slammed hard.

He said an orange-coloured dummy was used and black fabric paint was brushed on the door of the EMRS van.

“We used all our might to push the object against the EMRS door and a similar pattern was formed.

“We swung the door rapidly against the dummy and pulled the dummy out. Then we matched it with the pattern on the victim’s right chest,” he said in reply to questions from conducting officer Hamdan Hamzah during the inquest proceeding here today.

The 29th witness said to get the perfect wound as experienced by Muhammad Adib, one has to be properly hit by the door of the EMRS van.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Shahrom rejected the assumption that the road shoulder had resulted in the fractures found on Muhammad Adib’s right ribs.

He said, based on the reconstruction by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and his visit at the scene, there were no protruding objects along the road.

“I examined the entire stretch of the road shoulder to see if I could find any protruding objects which could cause such injuries in the middle of the chest but I found none,” he said.

Muhammad Adib who was a member of the EMRS Unit of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was seriously injured during the riot at the temple on November 27 last year before succumbing to his injuries on December 17 last year at the National Heart Institute.

The hearing before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad continues on Friday morning. — Bernama