Transport minister rubbishes report claiming older cars might be scrapped

Transport Minister Anthony Loke launches a car plate during the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) 73rd anniversary celebrations in Kuala Lumpur April 15, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke rejected as “fake news” a press report purporting that the government was considering an end-of-life vehicle (ELV) policy.

In a press conference today, the Seremban MP said this was not being planned or even considered.

“No such thing. That is fake news. That news is fake news because we don’t have that ELV policy now.

“No. As I have already said many times, there is no consideration for this,” he said.

However, he conceded that a study was previously done in this area but emphasised again that Putrajaya was not thinking of introducing any limits to vehicle life.

On local Chinese daily Nanyang Siang Pau’s report that the government is studying the implementation of the ELV policy, Loke said his ministry was not contacted to verify this prior to publication.

“I hope an explanation can be given to the public that at the moment, there is no ELV policy. So the public doesn’t have to worry,” he added.

Loke said that under the current law, vehicle owners whose driving licence or road tax has expired for over a year must bring their vehicles for a mandatory check at any Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centres (Puspakom) before the permits can be renewed.

Loke said this is regardless of the vehicle’s age.