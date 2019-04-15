RM21.5b ECRL cost reduction is proof of govt’s transparency, responsibility, says PM’s polsec

A general view of the construction site of the East Coast Rail Line project in Bentong July 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, April 15 — The people should welcome and give their full support to the government’s efforts in saving RM21.5 billion on the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Project.

The Prime Minister’s political secretary, Abu Bakar Yahya said the savings was proof that the Federal Government, under the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was responsible and practised transparency.

“Under the previous administration, it would have cost RM65.5 billion to build the ECRL. But, after the signing of the supplementary agreement between CCCC (China Communications Construction Company Ltd) and Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd on April 12, the cost was reduced to RM44 billion, which is 32.8 per cent less than the original cost, with the alignment length covering 640 kilometres,” he said in a statement today.

Abu Bakar, who is also a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council member, also said the project would have spillover benefits for local industries as the government targeted a 40 per cent involvement of local contractors in the project, which was expected to be completed in December 2026.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Terengganu, Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar wrote on his Facebook page that the people of Terengganu not only welcomed Dr Mahathir’s announcement but he (Ahmad Samsuri) was confident it would spur economic growth and positively impact the population.

The ECRL involves a new alignment from Kota Bharu-Mentakab-Jelebu-Kuala Kelawang-Bangi/Kajang-Putrajaya and finally Pelabuhan Klang.

Meanwhile, state Tourism, Culture and Information Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman said the latest report would have a direct and positive impact on the tourism sector in Terengganu.

He expects the total number of visitors to the state to rise to above five per cent once the ECRL was completed as they would have another alternative other than using the East Coast Expressway and air route..

“The ECRL is expected to reduce by more than half the travelling time and cost for tourists from the west coast to the east coast,” he said when contacted by Bernama today, adding that the tourist arrival recorded last year was about 4.8 million people.

Pengkalan Berangan state assemblyman Sulaiman Sulong said that since the ECRL would pass through his area, it would give traders there a chance to open small kiosks selling various items at the stations and raise their economic standard.

Meanwhile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Bangi student Nurul Syazwani Mohd Noor said that as a traveller, the construction of the ECRL should be viewed as a new alternative to return to her hometown during an emergency.

“I’m confident that the industries managed by local entrepreneurs in the east coast will be more robust while traditional Terengganu products, like exclusive batik and songket, will be an attraction with the expected tourist influx,” she said. — Bernama