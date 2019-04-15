RapidKL buses travelling Ampang Corridor now fully cashless

Muhammad Yazurin said the corridor involves 64 buses for 11 routes and more than 30,000 passengers daily. — Picture courtesy of Prasarana Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — RapidKL buses plying the Ampang Corridor are going fully cashless today.

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus) chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij Muhammad Yasin said it involved 64 buses for 11 routes and more than 30,000 passengers daily.

“This is part of the initiative by Rapid Bus to encourage passengers to use electronic payment, which is cheaper.

“Implementation of this cashless fare also saves time. With cash, passengers took more than 60 seconds to do the transaction, but now, it takes only about one second,” he told reporters after monitoring the first day implementation of the cashless fare for RapidKL buses here today.

Muhammad Yazurin said at other corridors, such as Cheras, Sungai Besi and Jalan Klang Lama, the cashless system would be fully implemented on April 29, while for Damansara, Jalan Ipoh and Jalan Pahang on May 13 and May 27 for the Federal Highway.

He said passengers using the electronic payment would enjoy a discount of 20 per cent from the normal fare and 50 per cent discount for holders of the concession cards for students, senior citizens and people with disabilities (OKU). — Bernama