MACC detains three men for submitting false claims

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, April 15 — A senior officer of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia were among three men detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here today for allegedly submitting false claims, amounting to RM689,000.

According to a source, the other two are a company director and a lecturer at the Ampang Community College.

The three of them were arrested at 2.30 pm at the State MACC office here.

The suspects, aged between 40 and 50, were believed to have submitted false claims to UTM for expenses incurred for a programme “Dana Kebolehpasaran Graduan”, totalling RM689,000 in 2015, which was actually not implemented, said the source.

State MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the three men and said they would be brought to the court tomorrow to obtain their remand order. — Bernama