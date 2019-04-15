Health card for B40 group in the works, says Melaka CM

Adly said the initiative is expected to be implemented earliest next year. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, April 15 — The Melaka government will introduce a health card for B40 (low income) households which will enable them to enjoy free health examination at government hospitals and clinics.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the initiative was among the promises in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto and was expected to be implemented earliest next year.

He said that discussions were being conducted with the relevant quarters to make the card a reality and help reduce the burden of the less fortunate.

“We have seen its model and will identify the target group who will receive the service.

“However, the allocation has not been ascertained yet but it is expected not to exceed RM500 a year for a household,” he told reporters at an event to fete newborn babies in conjunction with the 16th anniversary of Melaka Historical City at the Melaka Hospital here today.

During the event, Adly visited and handed over hampers and items for mothers and babies and also spent time with Ainul Mardhiah, eight months, who was suffering from ‘Germ Cell Tumor’.

Six babies, four boys and two girls, were born as of 8.49 am at the hospital.

The first ‘city’ baby, a boy weighing 3.25kg, was delivered by Sofiana Ayu Rahman, 30, at 2.46 am today. — Bernama