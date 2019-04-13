Rosmah’s lawyer once again denies purchase of pink diamond following money trail evidence

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent (left) and Lebanese jewellery firm Global Royalty Trading SAL’s lawyer Datuk David Gurupatham speak to reporters. — Picture by Ida Lim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s lawyer today rubbished allegations that his client had indeed purchased a pink diamond using money from state-owned 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent questioned why the Bukit Aman had revealed details from an ongoing investigation into the matter.

“Firstly, this whole thing is the subject matter of a police investigation which I believe hasn’t been concluded. I believe the police investigation is ongoing.

“But in any event, I can confirm that my client Datin Seri Rosmah never purchased this pink diamond. I can confirm that,” Geethan told Malay Mail when contacted.

The police today issued a statement saying it has money trail evidence of the purchase of the US$23 million (RM95 million) ‘pink diamond’ for Rosmah from a jeweller in New York using money from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Bukit Aman issued the statement after a remark was reportedly made in Parliament by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah earlier this week.

Amiruddin reportedly told the Dewan Rakyat that a jeweller had brought into the country a pink diamond as part of a 40-piece gem collection for the viewing of the wife of a prominent person when Barisan Nasional (BN) was the government.

The deputy minister said no sale was recorded by the Customs Department of any of the 40-over pieces of precious stones

Najib had then taken advantage of the revelation by mocking the Pakatan Harapan government in his social media posts, attempting to vindicate himself and Rosmah.

Najib last year also claimed the diamond was a gift from Prince Sheikh Mansour, brother of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Zayed.