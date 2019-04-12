Sources: Jho Low believed to be roaming freely in China

Low — who is wanted for his alleged role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal — had recently travelled between Hong Kong, Macau, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing and Hainan in China. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low is believed to be residing in China as he had allegedly moved unfettered within the country recently, a report citing sources has said.

Local daily Sin Chew Daily said sources had revealed that Low — who is wanted for his alleged role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal — had recently travelled between Hong Kong, Macau, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing and Hainan in China.

The paper said its source had highlighted that the Malaysian police is still working with China's public security bureau to trace Low, but noted that China does not have his specific location.

Sin Chew Daily noted that reports have shown Low to possess a resident card for Hong Kong and to own luxury residence in the city, while his company in Hong Kong is also in operations.

The paper further said it was believed that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would ask for China's assistance to locate Low when the prime minister attends the second summit on China's Belt and Road initiative in Beijing at the end of this month.

Malaysia had on June 15 last year cancelled Low's Malaysian passport, while the island nation of St Kitts and Nevis was also reported to have deactivated his passport in the same month.

Last November, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia has assured that China's records did not show Low as having entered the country using his Malaysian passport.

Lim said China has been cooperating with Malaysia to search for the elusive Low.