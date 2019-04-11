Perak government files MACC complaint over theme park

The report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was lodged by an officer from the Perak Mentri Besar’s office today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, April 11 — The Perak state government lodged today a report with anti-corruption authorities against an unnamed theme park here after its construction cost doubled.

The report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was lodged by an officer from the Perak Mentri Besar’s office today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state had decided to lodge a report as the project was initially allocated a small sum, but the figure later increased some 100 per cent from its original allocation.

“The discrepancies was only noticed when the new government took over and we decided it is best to call in MACC to investigate,” he said.

He added the state would not protect any of its officers found to be involved in the matter.

Asked how much money was involved, Ahmad Faizal said at a glance, the budget for the theme park jumped by some 100 percent.

“The state assembly’s Public Accounts Committee is also investigating the matter,” he said, adding that an auditor had also been appointed to conduct a forensic audit with the report expected to be ready in between two and three months’ time.

While Ahmad Faizal refused to name the theme park, it is understood the park is Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS).

Malay Mail previously reported that cost of constructing and developing MAPS went from RM390 million to RM607 million.