Former Kundasang state rep Mynoor Ginggor dies

KOTA KINABALU, April 11 — Former Kundasang state assemblyman Datuk Mynoor Ginggor, 71, died at the Ranau Hospital at 3.30pm today.

According to Jasni Mynoor, 48, his father was taken to the Ranau Hospital at noon in a weak condition.

“He had been ill previously and even underwent surgery on his leg last year,” he said when contacted today.

The late Mynoor is survived by his wife Datin Supiah Liman and four children. He was buried at the Kampung Lembah Permai cemetery in Kundasang today.

He used to serve as assistant minister when Parti Bersatu Rakyat Jelata Sabah (Berjaya) ruled Sabah from 1976 to 1985. — Bernama