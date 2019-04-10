Johor Opposition chief wants Muhyiddin to be the next MB

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured in Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, April 10 — Johor Opposition leader and former senior state executive councillor Datuk Hasni Mohammad today suggested the state’s former mentri besar and current Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to helm the state.

He said that he will suggest Muhyiddin as the state’s next mentri besar to Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar during an audience at Istana Pasir Pelangi this Friday.

“Why not Tan Sri Muhyiddin? He has the experienced where he has also been Johor’s former mentri besar, a Deputy Prime Minister, and was once Umno deputy president.

“Muhyiddin is also the Bukit Gambir assemblyman and that qualifies him not only as a member of the Johor state legislative assembly, but also for the state mentri besar’s post,” said Hasni when contacted today.

Muhyiddin was the Johor Mentri Besar from 1986 to 1995. He was then the Bukit Serampang assemblyman in north Johor.

Hasni, who is also the Johor Umno chief, claims that the state’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition lacks credible leaders and are having problems in finding candidates to replace Datuk Osman Sapian as mentri besar.

The former Johor public works, rural and regional development committee chairman under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration said the rumoured candidates from PH have no experience and would put Johor in a double jeopardy situation if they are appointed to office.

“Who is Dr Sahruddin Jamal? I do not even know him until he entered the state legislative assembly,” said Hasni, in reference to the rumoured Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) candidate who is also the Bukit Kepong assemblyman.

“In my opinion, they do not have any strong leaders except for Tan Sri Muhyiddin.”

Hasni said that PH does not recognise Muhyiddin’s ability and have only given him a ministerial post despite once helming the Deputy Prime Minister’s post.

“For the betterment of Johor, Muhyiddin should become the next mentri besar,” he said.

Osman, who is also the Kempas assemblyman, resigned from the mentri besar’s post on Monday.

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad made the announcement of his resignation in Parliament yesterday, adding that his replacement must come from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) which he is chairman.

On the cards are as the next Johor mentri besar are state excos Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar and Aminolhuda Hassan.

Bukit Kepong assemblyman Dr Sahruddin considered the frontrunner for PPBM while Semerah representative Mohd Khuzzan and Parit Yaani state lawmaker Aminolhuda Hassan are from PKR and Amanah, respectively.