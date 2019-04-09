Singapore PM: Border rows could 'poison' bilateral ties

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks while Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad looks on during a joint news conference in Putrajaya April 9, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, April 9 ― Malaysia and Singapore’s maritime and airspace borders dispute could irreparably damage the two country’s relations if unchecked, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned today.

He also described border issues as a constant given that both countries are neighbours.

“If it is managed well, it can be productive for both countries and also the relationship will blossom.

“If not managed well, it can cause a lot of trouble and poison the relationship,” he told a joint press conference with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here.

Lee said this worry was behind his decision to pen a letter to Dr Mahathir explaining his stand on the matter, which was delivered in Putrajaya by his deputy Teo Chee Hean in December.

MORE TO COME