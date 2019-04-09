MACC says to charge Rosmah over RM1.25b Sarawak solar project tomorrow

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor will be prosecuted over the controversial award of an RM1.25 billion Sarawak rural schools project, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed today.

The MACC said it has obtained approval from the Attorney General’s Chamber to charge the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Sessions Court here tomorrow.

“She is expected to face charges under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, for the offence of receiving bribes,” the commission said in a statement.

