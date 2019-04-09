Dr M: Malaysia seeking cheaper HSR option before suspension expires next year

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the joint press conference of the 9th bilateral Leaders' Retreat in Putrajaya April 9, 2019. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

PUTRAJAYA, April 9 ― Malaysia is looking into ways to further cut cost of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Following the 9th bilateral Leaders' Retreat, Dr Mahathir said Putrajaya is grateful to Singapore for agreeing to suspend the project until May 31, 2020, and will further review its options with the republic before that date.

“Currently Malaysia is exploring proposals with the aim of cost reduction and we'll discuss further with Singapore before the end of the suspension period on May 31, 2020,” Dr Mahathir told a joint press conference with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong here.

