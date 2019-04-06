Johor police confirmed inspector held over record syabu seizure

JOHOR BARU, April 6 — Johor police have confirmed a police inspector had been picked up yesterday morning to assist investigations on the record seizure of 2.06 tonnes of syabu (methamphetamine) last month.

It was learned the officer was detained at home here by Bukit Aman police.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd when contacted however declined to comment further on the arrest.

“Yes. I can confirmed it. Other than that please refer to Bukit Aman,” he said when contacted here tonight.

On March 22, the media reported a major drug smuggling and trafficking syndicate masterminded by locals was crippled following the seizure of 2.06 tonnes of suspected syabu estimated to be worth RM103.2 million.

The seizure was made in raids on March 19 with the cooperation of police, Customs Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

In the raids between 7.30am and 10am, six local men including the mastermind were apprehended in three separate raids in Ulu Tiram. — Bernama