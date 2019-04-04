Go through proper channel for complaints, Perak DAP tells PKR

Perak DAP deputy chairman Abdul Aziz Bari speaks to reporters during a press conference in Ipoh March 18, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 4 — Perak PKR should take its grouses against allies to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) council rather than airing them in public, state DAP vice-chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said today.

He was commenting on Malay Mail’s report citing Perak PKR information chief Raja Azam Shah Raja Omar Ikram’s call for DAP to share local council positions with its PH partners.

“The question of asking DAP to let go some of the seats needs to be done there. It is not something that you deal in public because we have a formula for that,” Abdul Aziz told reporters at the State Secretariat building here.

The Perak state executive councillor said there was a sharing formula and the coalition partners could discuss it among themselves.

“There can be adjustments. We are not saying the formula is carved in stone. It can be negotiated,” he added.

Asked to comment on claims that the PH council meetings were irregular, Abdul Aziz said only Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also the state council chairman, could answer that question.

“DAP has been urging the council to be more active,” Abdul Aziz added.

Malay Mail had reported today that with the current term of local town councillors expiring in July, Perak PKR is reaching out to its counterpart in PH, particularly DAP, to reduce their number of representatives in local councils.

Perak PKR information chief Raja Azam Shah Raja Omar Ikram said in the spirit of PH, DAP should not make a grab for all the posts available but leave some for others.

He noted that of the 24 positions in the Taiping Municipal Council, 14 representatives were from DAP.