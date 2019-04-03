Kelantan police seize yaba pills worth RM1.48m

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said seven suspects, aged from 25 to 46 years, including a woman were also arrested in the operation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, April 3 — Kelantan police seized 74,000 yaba pills worth RM1.48 million in a raid in Kampung Kubang Badak, Pasir Mas, on Sunday.

The success simultaneously crippled a syndicate distributing yaba pill which had been operational for only one month.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said seven suspects, aged from 25 to 46 years, including a woman were also arrested in the operation at 3.15pm.

He said police also seized numerous items belonging to the suspect including seven cars, three motorcycles, cash and jewellery worth RM478,413.

Commenting on the success, Hasanuddin said that, acting on a tip off, police had detained a motorcyclist in front of a school in Kampung Kubang Badak.

“An inspection of the man’s sling bag found two packets containing reddish and greenish pills suspected to be drugs weighing one kilogramme.

“The police then raided a house in the same village at 4pm. They found a plastic gunny bag containing reddish and greenish pills weighing 6.4 kg also suspected to be drugs,” he told reporters at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here, yesterday.

“Subsequently, raided separate locations in Pasir Mas and Kota Baru an detained six more suspects including a woman,” he said.

Meanwhile, in George Town, Penang police uncovered a drug processing laboratory at a shophouse in Simpang Ampat, Nibong Tebal after detaining two people including a senior citizen separately on Thursday.

Penang police chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran yesterday said, acting on tip off and intelligence, police launched an operation at 1.20pm and detained a 60-year-old man by the roadside in Simpang Ampat.

“Subsequently, police raided the shophouse and detained a 40-year-old Myanmar man and discovered the lab which had been operating since six months ago,” he told a media conference here. — Bernama