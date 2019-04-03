‘Allahuakbar!’ ‘Bossku!’ Supporters greet Najib leaving court as trial to resume on April 15 (VIDEO)

Najib Razak is greeted by supporters as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 3, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s first-ever trial over RM42 million of funds belonging to 1MDB’s former unit SRC International Sdn Bhd has been adjourned until April 15.

“Given considerable public interest in this case, some degree of priority has to be given to ensure efficacy of the proceedings.

“Therefore, I fix April 15 until May 10 for continued trial. That will be sufficient notice for alternative arrangements to be made,” High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali said today.

One prosecution witness has testified so far — Muhamad Akmaluddin Abdullah, a 35-year-old assistant registrar at the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

A smiling Najib was greeted by members of the press as well as his supporters, who chanted the words ‘Allahuakbar’ and ‘Bossku’ as the former prime minister left the Jalan Duta court complex in a vehicle.

Najib was here earlier today for his first-ever trial over RM42 million of funds belonging to 1MDB’s former unit SRC International Sdn Bhd. He faces a total of seven charges over the RM42 million funds.

Out of the seven charges slapped on him on July 4, 2018 and August 8, 2018, Najib is accused of committing three counts of criminal breach of trust over a total RM42 million of SRC International funds while entrusted with its control as the prime minister and finance minister then, and a separate charge under an anti-corruption law of abusing the same positions for self-gratification of the same RM42 million sum.

The first three counts under Section 409 of the Penal Code are over Najib allegedly committing criminal breach of trust involving sums of RM27 million, RM5 million and RM10 million while entrusted with the control of RM4 billion of SRC International’s funds in his capacity as the prime minister and finance minister

Under the fourth count, Najib was charged under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 with abusing his position to commit bribery of RM42 million when he was involved in a government decision to provide government guarantee for the Retirement Fund Incorporated’s (KWAP) RM4 billion loan to SRC International.

The remaining three charges are for allegedly laundering the same total sum of RM42 million, where Najib is accused of receiving RM27 million, RM5 million and RM10 million in proceeds from unlawful activities in two of his AmIslamic Bank Berhad accounts between December 26, 2014, and February 10, 2015.

The money-laundering charges are under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.