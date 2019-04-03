AirAsia schedules 437 extra flights to cope with Raya demand

Passengers can expect more flights on the Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Sandakan, Tawau, Alor Setar, Kota Bharu, Langkawi, Terengganu and Johor Baru routes, and the Johor Baru to Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Tawau and Alor Setar routes. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Budget carrier AirAsia will add 437 flights from May 30 to June 16 this year, to cater to the expected passenger increase during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive period.

Passengers can expect more flights on the Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Sandakan, Tawau, Alor Setar, Kota Bharu, Langkawi, Terengganu and Johor Baru routes, and the Johor Baru to Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Tawau and Alor Setar routes.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said in a statement today that the extra flights comprise an additional 78,000 seats.

These flights are now available for sale on the AirAsia website and mobile app.

On September 4 last year, Transport Minister Anthony Loke had announced that Malaysia Airlines Berhad, AirAsia and Malindo Air will increase flight frequencies during peak festive seasons to limit steep price increases.

Loke said the agreement involving the three airlines will go on trial in 2019, based on the consensus formed around a Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) study showing fares during peak periods could spike as much as 600 per cent.

“The three airliners will increase its capacity to at least 20 per cent of existing scheduled flights during three festive seasons next year, which will be during the Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and the Gawai and Kaamatan season.

“This is the approach agreed by the three airliners in order to manage the price increase during festive seasons, instead of imposing a ceiling price,” Loke added.