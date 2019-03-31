Anwar: Give PM some space over CEP report

The Caucus on Dewan Rakyat’s Reforms and Governance chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference after the caucus meeting at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PADANG TERAP, March 31 — All parties should give Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad space to resolve some of the recommendations by the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) before publishing its report to the public.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said although, in principle, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) wanted the CEP report to be published but there were some recommendations which could be implemented that needed to be identified so that it could be explained to the people.

The Port Dickson MP said this to reporters after a dialogue session with the Padang Terap district rubber tappers in Pengkalan Tok Mas near here today.

Anwar was commenting on Dr Mahathir’s statement yesterday that the government cannot make CEP’s 100-day report ­public as some matters were still at the consultation stage. — Bernama