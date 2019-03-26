Mahfuz ‘congratulates’ Umno for teaching PAS, Hadi old tricks

Datuk Mahfuz Omar (pic) also mocked PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang’s bid to tar DAP by saying it was backed by Communists. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Umno has successfully taught PAS and Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang how to demonise DAP among the Malays, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He noted that Hadi was already PAS president when Umno previously accused his party of bowing to DAP, and the latter was now using the same tactic by claiming Amanah was the new stooge.

“Today, when PAS are together with Umno, they have successfully schooled PAS in teaching them ways to scare the Malays by bringing up issues concerning DAP,” he said in the Parliament lobby today.

“He (Hadi) is trying to strike fear in people towards Amanah and PH (Pakatan Harapan) by mentioning DAP, but unfortunately that mindset or comments of such nature are 30 years behind time,” he added.

Hadi claimed in a speech last week that a PH leader had confided in him that DAP was the force behind Amanah and was using it to counter the older Islamist party during the general election.

He did not name the person then and did not do so when asked again today.

Today, Mahfuz also mocked Hadi’s bid to tar DAP by saying it was backed by Communists.

“He (Hadi) wants to keep on associating DAP with communism tendencies, but their buddy (Umno) also has relations with communist parties from China,” Mahfuz said.

Under former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Barisan Nasional had forged strong ties with the ruling Communist Party of China.