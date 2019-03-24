Pahang teen facing abduction, sexual assault charges after crime spree

The 16-year-old boy is suspected of robbing, abducting and forcing a 14-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him as well as being involved in a crash which killed a man. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUANTAN, March 24 — Police have arrested a teenage boy suspected of robbing, abducting and forcing a 14-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him as well as being involved in a crash which killed a man.

Bera District Police chief DSP Mansor Samsudin said the 16-year-old boy was arrested in an oil palm plantation around Taman Merbau and Kampung Menteri in Bera near here at 3pm yesterday, just a few hours after he was alleged to have committed the offences.

He said the suspect, armed with a knife, broke into a house in Triang, Bera at 9am and threatened the girl to hand over her mother’s wallet containing RM560, a bag filled with RM160 in coins and a ring.

“He then abducted the victim, whose hands were tied and mouth gagged, and drove off in her father’s Toyota Camry car heading towards Temerloh,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Mansor said the car they were in was then involved in an accident with a motor-cycle at the junction of Kampung Menteri, Triang at 9.30am and the rider, Muhammad Deris Abu Tak, 44 was confirmed dead on the way to the Triang Health Clinic.

“The suspect abandoned the car, took the victim into the oil palm plantation and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him before letting her go after warning her not to make a police report,” Mansor said.

He said the suspect would be remanded tomorrow to assist in investigation under Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery as well as Section 362 (for abduction) and Section 377B (for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature) of the same code, Section 6(1) of the Scheduled Arms Act and Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama