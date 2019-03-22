MyCar introduces SOS alert, reward points in second generation app

The e-hailing service provider is also offering users an RM4 discount in conjunction with the new app’s launch. — Picture via MyCar official website

PETALING JAYA, March 22 — E-hailing service provider MyCar has launched its second-generation app with added bonuses and features.

Launched yesterday, users can now download the new application in place of the old version by tapping on the ‘Update’ button on the iOS App Store or Google Play store.

The new MyCar app features a more engaging and more user-friendly look.

Some of the algorithms have been updated and improved too, to ensure a more stable and dynamic application system.

The latest version comes with added security features such as an SOS function in the event a user is faced with any emergencies.

A call will be directly connected to the Police Hotline and will trigger the MyCar operation line system to come to the aid of the passenger.

To provide its customers more affordability, MyCar is offering all users an RM4 discount nationwide through the promo code MYCARBEST. As many as 1,000 units are up for grabs daily.

At the same time, the ride hailing app is incorporating a rewards points system for its latest version, offering loyal users more benefits and value each time they use the MyCar app.

Visit mycar.net.my for more details.