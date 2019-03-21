Deputy minister: 56 men recorded as victims of domestic abuse

Yeoh said this made up 5.4 per cent of the total number of 1,037 domestic violence cases. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Social Welfare Department has recorded 56 men as victims of domestic violence from June 2017 to June last year.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Hannah Yeoh said this made up 5.4 per cent of the total number of 1,037 domestic violence cases.

Of these, she said, 484 cases involved physical injury while 401 involved intentionally placing the victim in a state of fear.

“Another 69 cases involved psychological and emotional abuse while 30 cases involved damage to property with the intention of causing depression and anxiety,” she said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Yeoh was replying to a question from Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (BN-Kota Tinggi) on the number of domestic violence cases which were reported to the department from 2017 until now.

She said the ministry had amended the Domestic Violence Act and increased efforts to protect victims by providing an interim protection order, giving the right to separate accommodations or to return to the homes of their parents and relatives. — Bernama