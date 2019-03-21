Computer Science, Design subjects join PT3; written tests for Geography, History return

Rahimah assured parents that the examinations were not being introduced suddenly to the third formers. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Basic Computer Science along with Design and Technology will be introduced in the Form Three Assessment (PT3) this year, said an Education Ministry official.

The middle secondary examinations will also see the return of the written portions for the History and Geography subjects as well as multiple-choice examinations; the two were previously assessed purely on schoolwork.

“The written exams comprise 80 per cent of their final results,” Examinations Syndicate policy management and development sector head Rahimah Adam was quoted as saying by The Star.

“The projects still remain but it is school-based and part of the teaching and learning process in the new Secondary School Standard-based Curriculum (KSSM).”

Rahimah said the ministry made the decision based on parents’ requests.

For the two new subjects, she said the ministry’s Curriculum Development Division was coming up with the test structure.

She also assured parents that the examinations were not being introduced suddenly to the third formers.

“Students have been studying these subjects since Form One under the new KSSM so it will not be a shock for them when they are tested in the PT3,” Rahimah added.

The sample formats and questions will be available on the ministry’s examinations portal by the end of the week, she said.

The PT3 is one of the four assessments under the overall school-based assessment system.