PM mulls tit-for-tat action over EU palm oil boycott

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Putrajaya may stop buying goods from European Union (EU) member states if the bloc proceeds with its plan to ban Malaysian-made palm oil products, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister had yesterday said Pakatan Harapan leaders had a consensus that the federal government must be more aggressive to protect the country’s oil palm industry.

“We think we will stop buying some European products.

“That is one thing we can do,” he told a press conference in Parliament here.

MORE TO COME