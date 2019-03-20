Photo claiming PM, wife hurt in crash is fake news, says PMO

A picture falsely depicting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali in an accident. — Picture taken from social media

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — A photograph on social media alleging that the prime minister and his wife got into a car accident while leaving Parliament is fake.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) dismissed the photo and its accompanying caption which claimed that the vehicle ferrying Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali had overturned, with Dr Mahathir sustaining light injuries and Dr Siti allegedly in pain.

The caption also claimed that news about the incident will be aired at 8pm, on TV1.

“The prime minister and his wife were not involved in any accident in Parliament, and the photo does not picture the Parliament. The incident in the photo was probably one that happened overseas,” the short statement read.