After Penang, Melaka too limits its chief minister to two terms

IPOH, March 20 — The Melaka state assembly today passed a motion to limit the chief minister’s tenure to two terms.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari, when tabling the motion, said the move was to inculcate good administrative practices among the assemblymen who might be appointed to the post later.

He said, at the same time, the move would increase the effectiveness of checks and balances and avoid power abuse among administrators.

“During the 14th general election, Pakatan Harapan had voiced its intention of wanting to bring about change and reform the country’s political system if given the mandate by the people to rule.

“One of the changes and political reformations promised is limiting the period of high-ranking positions such as chief minister.

“We believe by limiting the tenure to two terms, it will improve the checks and balances process and stem power abuse,” Berita Harian Online reported him as saying.

Last November, the Penang state assembly passed a Bill to limit its chief minister’s tenure to two terms.