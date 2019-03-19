Malaysia on ‘high alert’ after Christchurch shootings, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said he has instructed all police chiefs to inform their ground officers to be on high alert and to monitor churches and temples here. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has ordered all state and district police chiefs to be on “high alert” for possible retaliation in the aftermath of the terror attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand last Friday.

Fifty people died and another 50, including three Malaysians, were injured in the shooting incidents. One Malaysian teenager is still missing.

“Immediately after the shooting, I instructed all police chiefs to inform their ground officers to be on high alert and to monitor churches and temples here, fearing retaliation.

“So immediate action has been taken Don’t worry, we are always on high alert,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Koperasi Polis Diraja Malaysia Bhd, the Retired Senior Police Officers Association of Malaysia and Persatuan Industri Keselamatan Malaysia.

