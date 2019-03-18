DAP says Pakatan’s goal is to put the country’s economy back on track

Liew said the ultimate goal is for Pakatan Harapan to rectify the country’s economy. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― At the DAP National Leadership Retreat that concluded yesterday, the party stressed that Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) main priority is to manage the country’s debt.

Its National Political Education Director Liew Chin Tong said the ultimate goal is for Pakatan Harapan to put the country’s economy back on track so that prosperity can be enjoyed by all.

“This can be achieved through a balanced focus on both innovative entrepreneurship and government welfare support for the financially needy,” he said in a statement today.

The three-day conference was attended by the DAP’s Central and State Leadership, representatives from the party’s Youth (DAPSY) and Women (Wanita DAP) wings, 42 members of Parliament, six senators and 102 members of state assemblies, to discuss problems and challenges the party is currently facing.

The theme of the retreat was “New Malaysia: Fortify the party, strengthen the government”.

The event, which was also a celebration of the party’s 53rd anniversary, was launched by secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, who in his welcome address stressed the need to advocate for the financial needs of all the people in the country.

Liew also said today that after PH took over the government in the 14th General Election, expectations of DAP supporters and members have significantly increased.

“The challenges of fulfilling these expectations were widely discussed throughout the weekend as the participants took stock of the main achievements of the PH government,” noted the DAP lawmaker.

Although the party faces many challenges in efforts to build the new government, he said the party is steadfast in ensuring that in the next four years they will deliver all the promises made in PH’s manifesto.

Besides that, with respect to the National Conference coming up in May, proposals for amendments to the party constitution and guidelines on ethics and integrity of party leaders were also brought up.

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who also graced the event as special guests, discussed Pakatan’s policies and the future of the coalition.