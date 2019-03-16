Agong expresses sympathy for victims of chemical contamination in Pasir Gudang

A woman is assisted into the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Stadium medic base for treatment March 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed his sympathy for victims of the chemical contamination in Pasir Gudang, Johor, and prayed for their recovery.

The Istana Negara, in a statement issued today, said His Majesty viewed seriously the incident and hoped victims who went for early screening at the Medic Base, Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium, could go through the screening process well.

“His Majesty also expresses his gratitude and support for the quick action taken by the state government and the relevant agencies, especially the Health Ministry, Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change, the Fire and Rescue Department and other related departments,” it said.

Sultan Abdullah also called on Malaysians to pray that the contamination of toxic waste in Pasir Gudang would not worsen and caused the situation to be more hazardous to the local community.

As of midnight yesterday, 65 more people were admitted to hospital due to the chemical waste pollution in Sungai Kim Kim, bringing the total of those still treated for toxic inhalation to 371 people.

Until 3 pm yesterday, 4,035 people had sought treatment due to the contamination since last March 7. — Bernama