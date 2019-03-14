TNB says will announce changes to leadership at an 'appropriate time'

A general view of Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 26, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will make an official announcement on changes to its leadership when the time is appropriate.

“In accordance with the company’s practice, any material statement on changes of TNB’s leadership or matters that can/will affect the company will be issued officially at the appropriate time,” the utility company said in a statement today.

This came hours after TNB’s president and chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Seri Azman Mohd was reported to have been asked to relinquish his position.

Despite his contract's two-year extension which was obtained on July 1, 2018, Azman was given notice to resign last Friday, according to the report that quoted sources close to TNB.

Azman has held several key positions since joining TNB in 1979, from a district office electrical engineer to state general manager, senior general manager of operational region 2 and vice-president of distribution. He eventually rose to be the president/CEO in July 2012. — Bernama