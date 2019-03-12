PM: Dr Streram is PH candidate for Rantau by-election because denied right in GE14

PKR candidate Dr Streram Sinnasamy for Rantau by-election during a press conference in Petaling Jaya March 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Dr S. Streram of PKR has been nominated to contest the upcoming Rantau state by-election for Pakatan Harapan (PH) as he was denied the right to be the PH candidate for the seat in the 14th general election (GE14), Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The Prime Minister and PH chairman said he upholds the principle of fairness of allowing a qualified candidate to contest to be elected as the people’s representative.

“We know that he was defeated through cheating. Now, the election result for the seat has been nullified and a by-election is being held to determine the elected representative. So, we field the same person,” he told reporters at the lobby of Parliament. — Bernama