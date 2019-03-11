Monitor activities of foreigners in rural Sarawak, STAR president says

Lina Soo (right) urged the police to closely monitor the activities of foreigners in rural Sarawak, following the recent arrest of three suspected terrorists in Serian. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 11 — Sarawak Reform Party (STAR) president Lina Soo today urged the police to closely monitor the activities of foreigners in rural Sarawak, following the recent arrest of three suspected terrorists in Serian.

“The presence of these foreigners has been festering for some time, as we have observed they are operating businesses, such as selling carpets and mattresses door to door such as in Bau,” she told reporters.

She said what was even more alarming is that these foreigners are marrying Sarawakians to obtain spouse visa.

“The terrorist threat is very real. The presence of foreigners alleged to be terrorist operatives will also turn Sarawak into a base to launch attacks in another country or even in Malaysia itself,” she said.

She asked the federal and state governments to explain if Sarawak is being turned into a camp by the terrorists.

“Where did these terrorists come from? Who are harbouring or supporting them in Sarawak? How could our police and immigration have overlooked detecting their entry into Sarawak?” she asked.

She said Sarawakians need answers from the government since the country’s security has been breached.

“We cannot allow this national threat to take its root in Sarawak,” Soo said.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun disclosed yesterday that the Special Branch’s Counter-Terrorism Division had arrested an Egyptian, a local man and woman who are suspected to have links with Ansar Al-Shariah Al-Tunisia, a terrorist organisation, recently.

They were among nine individuals arrested from other parts of Malaysia between February 2 and 9.

The foreigners, including five Egyptians, have since been deported to their home countries.