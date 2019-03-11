Exco: Major development projects announced in Kelantan will benefit the people, boost economy

On March 7, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (left) announced five approved key projects including the Palekbang Bridge and construction of 150 kilometres stretch of the East Coast Highway 3 (LPT3) from Gemuroh (Terengganu) to Tumpat (Kelantan). — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, March 11 — Kelantan welcomes the five key development projects in the state announced by Economic Affairs Minister, who is also the Kelantan state Action Council chairman, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, as it has long been awaited by the people.

State Works, Infrastructure and Utility Committee chairman Datuk Azami Mohd Nor said the announcement of the project would provide many benefits to the people of Kelantan.

He said the implementation of the development project at the same time would boost the economy of the locals.

“As we know many projects previously were delayed due to many obstacles and the Federal Government’s intention with the announced approval of these five projects would definitely delight the people.

“There is nothing else to say except to express our gratitude to the Federal Government which is seen as not neglecting development efforts in Kelantan,” he said.

Commenting on the construction of the Palekbang Bridge which will connect Tumpat to Kota Baru, he said the project would indeed bring joy to the people.

He explained thousands of people need the bridge that could save time, shorten the distance as well as avoid the congestion in Pasir Pekan and Wakaf Bharu.

“Actually, the state government has a plan to build an elevated route in Pasir Pekan to Wakaf Bharu to avoid congestion.

“But with the construction of the Palekbang Bridge, the people who travelled from Tumpat to Kota Bharu could avoid the problem. We know many civil servants who are frequently commuting between these two districts daily and they would be happier,” he said.

On March 7, Azmin announced five approved key projects including the Palekbang Bridge and construction of 150 kilometres stretch of the East Coast Highway 3 (LPT3) from Gemuroh (Terengganu) to Tumpat (Kelantan).

Also, other approved projects are the extension and upgrading works of the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Pengkalan Chepa, building a road connecting Pasir Puteh-Machang-Jeli and construction of 123 kilometres of Central Spine Road (CSR). — Bernama