Don’t create rumours about power transition in Perak, Amanah Youth tells state Opposition

Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim (pic) stressed that the state assemblymen are committed in giving full support to Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 11 — Perak Amanah youth chief Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim today reminded the state Opposition not to create rumours about any transition of power in the state.

“We asserted that Perak government, which was granted and formed with the blessing of Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, is strong and did not have any problem as how it was speculated by the Opposition,” he said in a statement.

The state executive councillor also said that the two state assemblymen namely Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin (Sungai Manik) and Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi (Tualang Sekah) had denied their involvement in any coup and had given a full commitment to the Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“Zainol, who is also the Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s advisor, had denied claims that he has been called by the Sultan regarding the issue to replace Ahmad Faizal,” he said.

Hasnul stressed that the state assemblymen are committed in giving full support to Ahmad Faizal.

He also ordered PAS to be not too ‘imaginative’ to administrate the Perak government until spreading such speculation which can affect the harmony and the economy of the state.

“Please don’t use the same undemocratic method to bring down the PH government as how Umno did back in 2009 to bring down the Pakatan Rakyat government,” he added.

Hasnul also urge the responsible parties to not spread such speculation and advise the public to not be influenced by such rumours.

Speculation on power transition emerged following the Umno and Pas alliance, which came into effect recently.

In the 14th General Election, Umno won 27 seats while PAS won 3 seats in Perak. PH won 29 seats. Neither commanded a simple majority to form the government.

However, former Umno assemblymen Zainol and Nolee rendered their support to Ahmad Fazial and PH.