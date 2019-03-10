DBKL rakes in RM205m after re-evaluation of 23 undervalued land deals

Khalid said DBKL made RM149 million in cash, RM50 million for building infrastructure for DBKL and an additional RM6 million on CSR. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) has made an additional RM205 million after re-evaluating 23 undervalued land deals that were made during the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said it made RM149 million in cash, RM50 million for building infrastructure for DBKL and an additional RM6 million on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“The RM50 million will be partially used to build a car workshop for DBKL,” Khalid told Berita Harian.

“The developers were all willing to talk and one even went to the extent of offering RM60 million more.

“They know they weren’t supposed to purchase the land at the price they did as it costs way more. If Pakatan Harapan didn’t win GE14, I wonder what would’ve happened to this RM60 million if there was a similar instance. The money could’ve been given to someone and we wouldn’t even know about it.”

Khalid said all the money generated from these new deals will go straight into DBKL’s coffers.

As to a particular case that is being challenged in court, Khalid said his ministry is determined to fight against all suspicious deals.

Khalid told Berita Harian that the developer doesn’t want to renegotiate the deal and was looking for a way out.

“Now they don’t want to pay and are looking for an exit strategy. I will not let them go until getting them to sit down and discuss the matter with us. Our ministry’s stand is if others are willing to negotiate, why aren’t you?” Khalid was quoted as saying in Berita Harian.