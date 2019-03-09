Source of Sungai Chohong pollution tracked down, says Melaka Dept of Environment

MELAKA, March 9 — Following numerous public complaints about Sungai Chohong in Jasin all of a sudden turning black and stinking, the Melaka Department of Environment (DOE) launched an investigation and believes the source of pollution is chicken breeding activities and a waste disposal site on the border between Johor and Melaka.

Melaka housing, local government and environment committee chairman, Datuk Tey Kok Kiew, when contacted by Bernama said: “An inspection at 11am today led to the discovery of black river water near Jalan Sialang, as well as fish carcasses along the riverbank.”

He said the probe also pointed to the involvement of an egg farm in Tangkak.

“We’ve handed this matter over to the Muar (Johor) DOE for further action and hope it will be straightened out as soon as possible,” he said.

At the same time, the authorities have taken steps to ensure contaminated water is not pumped into nearby dams, said Melaka public works, transport and public amenities committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab.

“People should have high civic consciousness and not dispose of agricultural waste in rivers because it is a prosecutable offence,” he said.

In an earlier story, Bernama reported inhabitants of Chin Chin and Kampung Chohong being alarmed that Sungai Chohong — a source of water for daily activities and where they fish — has become polluted, with river life suffering.

They were concerned about it harming their health and want the authorities to identify and take action against those responsible immediately. — Berbana